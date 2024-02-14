'NSD Aims To Build Healthy Society'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport and transportation sector entities yesterday marked the National Sport Day (NSD) 2024 with exciting sporting and recreational events for employees and their family members.

Themed "Sport Is Sustainability”, the celebration was organised at Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bida Park in conjunction with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), Qatar Aeronautical College (QAC), Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar), Qatar Navigation (Milaha), QTerminals, Qatar Rail, Mowasalat (Karwa), and the Hamad Port Project Steering Committee.

The programme was rich with multiple kids' and adult activities such as walking, fitness exercises, and recreational competitions for all ages.

“The National Sport Day reflects our leadership's vision for the importance of sport for building humans and a healthy, productive society that is capable of effectively contributing to the country's development and progress, in line with the goals of the QNV2023,” said Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

What is special in this year's edition of the NSD, he added, is that it followed the very successful hosting of the AFC Asian, which ended with Qatar's win in the final.

Qatar's exceptional success in hosting world and continental sports championships affirms the importance of our creative initiative in the field of sport and the international community's faith in the country's capabilities and world position in this area, the Minister said. He also stressed the Ministry's interest in taking part in the National Sport Day along with transportation entities to raise awareness of the importance of sport and its key role for community development and welfare.

On this occasion, Director General of the Qatar Aeronautical Academy H E Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad Al Thani said,“Qatar is proud to celebrate Sports Day, which encourages sports, in its all forms, for all practicing nationals and residents, all groups and categories, and we are happy today to practice sports for all due to its utmost importance, and in line with 'healthy mind is in healthy body' which enhance the role and status of sports in our life.” In charge of managing QCAA, Mohamed Faleh Alhajri said that celebrating the NSD every year, is an affirmation of Qatar's support for sports and to encourages all segments of society to practice it which is a vital part of the State's interest in human development as stipulated in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Mwani Qatar's CEO Capt. Abdulla Mohamed Al Khanji said,“Qatar National Sports Day highlights the profound impact of sport on our society and our health and its role in instilling the values of teamwork, dedication, and perseverance in each one of us, which confirms the noble message that this day carries and the values that it calls for by spreading the culture of exercise to build a healthy society capable of dedication and contribution”.

Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO Fahad Saad Al Qahtani said.“This is a unique edition of the Qatar National Sports Day as it follows significant achievements after the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which cements Qatar's position as a destination for major sporting tournaments.” Hamad Port Project Executive Director Eng. Nabil Mohammed AlKhaldi said NSD is a sporting event, in as much as sports are an approach and lifestyle to establish a healthy society.

Chief of Corporate Support of Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) Khalifa Hassan Al Jehani said,“This event holds significant importance for Qatar Rail, underscoring our belief in the significance of sports and physical activity in our lives and their positive impact on raising awareness and promoting a healthy lifestyle.”