(MENAFN- mosmetro) Moscow completed the formation of the Moscow Railway Station Belorusskaya. This station serves as one of the largest transportation hubs in Moscow, located in the historic part of the city.

The work was carried out in record time, with special care and without interrupting the flow of transportation. The Station receives passengers from long-distance trains, the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD), the Moscow Metro, Aeroexpress trains from Sheremetyevo Airport, trams, and surface transport.

Every day, over 130,000 people use modern and comfortable Belorusskaya Railway Station. Since the introduction of MCD-4 at Belorusskaya, the train frequency has soared, with departures now occurring every 2.5 minutes.

In a span of 3 years, in collaboration with Russian Railways, a colossal amount of work has been accomplished:

- 3 passenger platforms and passenger vestibules were reconstructed.

- A pedestrian tunnel for transfers between diameters was opened.

- The exit to Tverskoy overpass was restored.

In conclusion, a rapid interchange between diameters was implemented, reducing the transfer time by 3 times.

"The modern Belorusskaya Moscow Railway Station has connected various modes of transport into a single framework. It was created in a remarkably short period based on the existing transport hub. We will continue to develop the diameters under the direct supervision of the Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin," added Maksim Liksutov.







MENAFN14022024007082015220ID1107849981