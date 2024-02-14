Exclusive 2024 RAM 1500 Final Edition Marks the End of an Era

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 14, 2024: RAM celebrates a model which made the brand's history - the current RAM 1500 TRX, powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine - through an exclusive version produced for the enthusiasts who desire to own a lasting memory of it. The production of this model concluded at the end of 2023, and to celebrate it in perfect RAM style, the brand has decided to produce a dedicated special edition as the 2024 model year: the 2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition.
With only 4,000 units available globally, 340 of them will be available for customers in the Middle East, this Final Edition is aimed at true enthusiasts, for a car powered by 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, powering it to a top speed of 190 Km/h.
Stuart Laurie, Head of Chrysler, Dodge & Ram Trucks at Stellantis Middle East said: “The RAM 1500 TRX Final Edition celebrates a true icon of the off-road truck scene, signifying the end of an era in automotive excellence. We’re proud to offer enthusiasts in the Middle East the opportunity to own a piece of this remarkable legacy and embrace the spirit of adventure on every journey.”
“This model celebrates a true icon of the off-road truck scene. The introduction of the RAM 1500 TRX ushered in a significant shift in the segment's performance-when it debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model year, it cemented RAM Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. Today we are making it legendary with an exclusive dedicated version.” stated Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the RAM brand.
2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition
The 2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition offers high-performance truck buyers one last chance to own a piece of automotive history. The model is set up as a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance, offering more customization options than ever before, starting with the exteriors: in fact, the vehicle is available in eight exterior colors, including three new and unique ones – Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue and Harvest Sunrise - and offers highly exclusive content including Satin Titanium bead-lock capable wheels with a matching 6.2-liter hood badge and bed decal. Exclusive contents are recalled from the interiors, with the 2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition characterized by the presence of Patina stitching on the dashboard, seats and an embroidered “TRX” seat back logo, a dedicated cluster splash screen and 4x4 weave matte carbon fiber on the instrument panel, doors, console and steering wheel. Also present is ultra premium content designed specifically for the model: a center console badge showcasing the build number, a passenger-side TRX dashboard badge in Satin Titanium finish and Triaxle-suede door panel inserts.
The 2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition combines exclusive aesthetics with absolute power, thanks to the proven and reliable high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, rated at 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering a top speed of 118 mph also for extended driving sessions without degradation in performance. Combined with a high-torque-capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Ram TRX delivers an enhanced level of performance: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph.
Moreover, the additional standard equipment includes a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, Head-Up Display, digital rearview mirror and 8-way power driver and passenger seats. In terms of security, the 2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition includes adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, pedestrian emergency braking blind-spot and cross-path detection and ParkSense front and rear park assist with stop.
MENAFN14022024006689014967ID1107849970
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.