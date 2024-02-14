Exclusive 2024 RAM 1500 Final Edition Marks the End of an Era

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 14, 2024: RAM celebrates a model which made the brand's history - the current RAM 1500 TRX, powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine - through an exclusive version produced for the enthusiasts who desire to own a lasting memory of it. The production of this model concluded at the end of 2023, and to celebrate it in perfect RAM style, the brand has decided to produce a dedicated special edition as the 2024 model year: the 2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition.



With only 4,000 units available globally, 340 of them will be available for customers in the Middle East, this Final Edition is aimed at true enthusiasts, for a car powered by 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, powering it to a top speed of 190 Km/h.



Stuart Laurie, Head of Chrysler, Dodge & Ram Trucks at Stellantis Middle East said: “The RAM 1500 TRX Final Edition celebrates a true icon of the off-road truck scene, signifying the end of an era in automotive excellence. We’re proud to offer enthusiasts in the Middle East the opportunity to own a piece of this remarkable legacy and embrace the spirit of adventure on every journey.”

“This model celebrates a true icon of the off-road truck scene. The introduction of the RAM 1500 TRX ushered in a significant shift in the segment's performance-when it debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model year, it cemented RAM Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. Today we are making it legendary with an exclusive dedicated version.” stated Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the RAM brand.



2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition



The 2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition offers high-performance truck buyers one last chance to own a piece of automotive history. The model is set up as a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance, offering more customization options than ever before, starting with the exteriors: in fact, the vehicle is available in eight exterior colors, including three new and unique ones – Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue and Harvest Sunrise - and offers highly exclusive content including Satin Titanium bead-lock capable wheels with a matching 6.2-liter hood badge and bed decal. Exclusive contents are recalled from the interiors, with the 2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition characterized by the presence of Patina stitching on the dashboard, seats and an embroidered “TRX” seat back logo, a dedicated cluster splash screen and 4x4 weave matte carbon fiber on the instrument panel, doors, console and steering wheel. Also present is ultra premium content designed specifically for the model: a center console badge showcasing the build number, a passenger-side TRX dashboard badge in Satin Titanium finish and Triaxle-suede door panel inserts.



The 2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition combines exclusive aesthetics with absolute power, thanks to the proven and reliable high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, rated at 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering a top speed of 118 mph also for extended driving sessions without degradation in performance. Combined with a high-torque-capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Ram TRX delivers an enhanced level of performance: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph.



Moreover, the additional standard equipment includes a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, Head-Up Display, digital rearview mirror and 8-way power driver and passenger seats. In terms of security, the 2024 RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition includes adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, pedestrian emergency braking blind-spot and cross-path detection and ParkSense front and rear park assist with stop.





