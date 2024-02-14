Turkey expects acceleration in foreign direct investment inflows

(MENAFN) Burak Daglioglu, head of the Turkish Presidency’s Investment Office, anticipates that foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Turkey will gain momentum this year, driven by increasing investor interest in the country's prospects.



"2024 started with positive signals for our economy. We see growing investor interest in meetings," he conveyed his remarks to a Turkish news agency during an interview on Tuesday.



Referring to Turkish Central Bank statistics, Daglioglu highlighted that Turkey attracted USD10.6 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) throughout the previous year.



Daglioglu further pointed out that the principal sources of FDI inflows into Turkey included countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Russia, France, the UK, Ireland, the US, and Switzerland.



Highlighting that Turkey's strengthened collaboration with the Gulf region has provided a significant boost to investment activities, he stated: "Turkey became the top destination for manufacturing investments from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the last decade with a share of 21.7 percent."



Daglioglu emphasized that in 2023, the manufacturing sector emerged as the preferred destination for foreign investors, securing 30.7 percent of investments. Following closely were the trade and finance sectors, which garnered 17.6 percent and 10.7 percent of foreign investment, respectively.



Underlining that the decrease in global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows last year was a result of the stringent monetary policies of major central banks and geopolitical tensions, he declared: "However, starting at the beginning of 2024, signs of recovery in global investments began to emerge."

