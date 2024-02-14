Propane Tank Monitoring Company One-Tank Expands Sales Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One-Tank, a propane industry leader recently added to its sales team as it continues to market its innovative Skytracker Monitoring System.

- Brian Humphrey, CEOST. CHARLES, MISSOURI, UNITED STATED, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One-Tank, a leading propane tank monitoring company, is excited to announce a new addition to its sales team. Todd Aston is honored to join One-Tank and help market innovative technology such as the SkyTracker tank monitoring system that the company is known for.Aston is no stranger to the propane industry. His father was an Operations Manager for Marlen Gas, a propane company in Foristell, Missouri. Prior to joining One-Tank's propane tank monitoring company, Aston worked in the Information Technology (IT) and Telecom industries. He has developed partnerships with hundreds of independently owned and operated companies by helping to develop their businesses.“We are thrilled to add Todd to our team,” said One-Tank CEO Brian Humphrey.“His past experience with both the propane industry and sales make him a valuable asset as well as his commitment to his customers.”For Aston, working in sales is not just about selling, but also about building relationships with potential clients.“My job is to find out what their goals are for their business and how the products we offer at One-Tank can help serve as a way for them to reach their goals,” said Aston. "I am looking forward to the relationships I will form with One-Tank Customers."A large part of Aston's job will be marketing the One-Tank Skytracker that was launched in 2020. The innovative technology allows propane marketers to monitor the levels in their customers' tanks remotely, and refill them when needed. It also allows propane marketers and customers to save money by filling up on propane when prices are low.About One-TankOne-Tank is based in St. Charles, Missouri, and offers propane marketers a way to monitor the tanks of their customers remotely. The One-Tank Skytracker Monitoring System is a leading technology in the propane industry that has proven to be cost-effective and efficient.

