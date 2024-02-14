Recent Jeffrey Epstein autopsy image testifies he didn’t commit suicide

(MENAFN) In a development that adds another layer to the already mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his brother Mark Epstein has unveiled a previously undisclosed autopsy photo. The graphic image reveals a prominent red scar across the deceased financier's neck, challenging the official narrative that he died by suicide in his New York City jail cell while awaiting trial.



Mark Epstein discussed the photograph and other pieces of evidence during an interview with United States podcast host Megan Kelly. He argued that the visible ligature mark on Jeffrey Epstein's neck, as depicted in the photo, contradicts the authorities' assertion that he hung himself from the upper bunk. According to Mark, if Epstein had been found hanging, ligature marks would have been expected to extend up under his chin and behind his ears. However, the photograph reveals the mark to be more centrally located on the neck, raising questions about the reported circumstances of his death.



Mark Epstein emphasized that in cases of hanging, the ligature mark typically goes up high in the front of the neck due to the gravitational pull. He contends that the observed positioning of the ligature mark in the autopsy photo challenges the suicide narrative. Jeffrey Epstein was discovered dead inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in 2019, facing charges of sex trafficking. The official cause of death was ruled as suicide by the city's chief medical examiner.



This revelation comes amidst longstanding speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's demise. A doctor hired by Epstein's family, who was present during the autopsy, previously suggested that certain evidence, including multiple neck fractures, indicated the possibility of murder rather than suicide. The release of the autopsy photo by Mark Epstein adds fuel to the ongoing controversy, reigniting debates about the true circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's mysterious death and prompting renewed calls for a thorough investigation.



