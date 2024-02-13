Autocraft Bodywerks Continues Expansion With Groundbreaking At Fourth Location In Spicewood!

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Autocraft Bodywerks, now celebrating 40 years of excellence in automotive collision repair, located at 5411 Wasson Rd, Austin, Texas, has broken ground on a fourth, full-service location in Spicewood, Autocraft Principal Chris Raeder announced today. Located on 2.4 acres, the 23,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to open in September of 2024, and will offer estimates, bodywork and painting for cars, trucks, and SUVs of all makes and models, including Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid EVs. A date for a grand opening will be announced at a later date.







Photo Caption – From left to right: Asuka Nomura, Partner at Autocraft Bodywerks; Chris Raeder, Principal at Autocraft Bodywerks; John Guan, Partner at Autocraft Bodywerks; Jon M. Smiley, President at iON Constructors; Frank Baker, Project Director at iON Constructors.

“Autocraft has proudly served the Austin community since 1984,” Principal Chris Raeder explains,“and we're excited to announce the expansion of our operations by adding a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Spicewood. Our ultimate goal is to serve a wider area of the surrounding Austin community while continuing to provide our guests with the very best collision repair available. Our Wasson Road location will continue serving Austin and surrounding communities.”

“When fully staffed, our new Spicewood location will have 35 employees. We're truly excited,” Raeder continues,“to be able to provide our special brand of quality collision repair, using only Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) replacement parts, to more guests with a convenient Spicewood location. We believe Autocraft Bodywerks is the future of collision repair.“

Autocraft Bodywerks, now with locations in South Austin, North Austin, and San Marcos, and coming soon to Spicewood, is a locally owned and operated Austin, Texas based collision repair company that has been restoring Automotive Dreams Since 1984. Autocraft is a Tesla and Rivian Approved Body Shop, with the training and equipment to handle all aspects of collision repairs for these high-tech vehicles. Autocraft is Austin's premiere I-CAR Gold Class body shop specializing in the repair and restoration of luxury vehicles.

Autocraft Bodywerks combines the latest technology and the most comprehensive training available to repair damaged vehicles and restore them back to the original manufacturer factory specifications for performance and structural integrity. The team of collision repair specialists at Autocraft Bodywerks has years, and in many cases, decades of experience in automotive collision repair. Autocraft Bodywerks is Aluminum Certified and is approved in the repair of both Tesla, Rivian, Ford, and many other luxury vehicles. Autocraft Bodywerks uses only OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) replacement parts.

For more information about Autocraft Bodywerks services please call Autocraft Bodywerks South at 512-441-7444, Autocraft Bodywerks North at 737-238-3752, Autocraft Bodywerks San Marcos at 512-214-8696, or visit .

Contact: Chris Raeder, 512-441-7444

Email: ...

