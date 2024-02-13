2024 UCA NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING CHAMPIONSHIP HONORS TOP TEAMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions and yearbook, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports and school spirit – is pleased to announce that the 2024 National High School Cheerleading Championship took place on February 9-12, 2024, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World®.

The National High School Cheerleading Championship, produced by Universal Cheerleaders Association, a Varsity Spirit brand, is the pinnacle of cheerleading competitions for high school cheerleaders across the country. This year's event hosted 1,183 teams across 34 states. Teams competing at the championship must have qualified at a regional competition in 2023. Teams were credentialed in cheer safety and leadership training, endorsed by the National Federation of High School Sports (NFHS), as well as in the areas of crowd leading, spirit raising, ambassadorship, athleticism, and entertainment. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance. Teams competed in Traditional Routine, Game Day and the newest division at the championship, Game Day Live, which allows cheer teams to perform with their school's band members in a live performance setting and translate their traditions from the sidelines to the competition floor.

"This year's National High School Cheerleading Championship marks our 30th year with our partners at The Walt Disney World Resort," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "We are committed to elevating the student experiences through events like the National High School Cheerleading Championship and grateful to be able to provide a platform where athletes can showcase their incredible talent as they compete for a national title."

The National High School Cheerleading Championship was the first of its kind in 1980, created to reward cheerleaders for their work on the sidelines and to create a venue in which they could be recognized for their talents and abilities. This championship has been featured on ESPN since 1983 and broadcast to hundreds of millions of homes. Varsity Spirit partnered with the Walt Disney World® Resort in 1995 and has been creating unforgettable National Championship experiences ever since.

For more information on the National High School Cheerleading Championship, please visit Varsity . Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on

Varsity

TV , a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity

The championship will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the Spring of 2024.

Select Varsity Division Winners include:

Super Varsity:



Super Varsity Division I: Bullitt East High School | Mount Washington, KY Super Varsity Division II :

Athens High School | Athens, AL

Large Varsity :



Large Varsity Division I: Live Oak High School | Denham Springs, LA

Large Varsity Division II :

St Joseph's Academy |

Baton Rouge, LA Large Varsity Coed: Graves County High School | Mayfield, KY

Medium Varsity:



Medium Varsity Division I: Oak Ridge High School | El Dorado Hills, CA

Medium Varsity Division II: Greenup County High School | Greenup, KY Medium Varsity Coed: Brother Martin High School | New Orleans, LA

Small Varsity:



Small Varsity Division I: Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, CA

Small Varsity Division II: Rocky Point High School | Rocky Point, NY

Small Varsity Coed Division I: Strawberry Crest High School | Dover, FL Small Varsity Coed Division II: Barren County High School | Glasgow, KY

Game Day:



Varsity Game Day Live:

Greendale High School | Greendale, WI

Super Varsity Game Day Division I :

Desoto Central High School | Southaven, MS

Super Varsity Game Day Division II:

Liberty Creek High School | Gallatin, TN

Large Varsity Game Day Division I:

Oak Grove High School | Purvis, MS

Large Varsity Game Day Division II:

Buckhorn High School | New Market, AL

Large Varsity Coed Game Day : West Harrison High School | Gulfport, MS

Medium Varsity Game Day Division I:

Dutchtown High School | Geismar, LA

Medium Varsity Game Day Division II:

Purvis High School | Purvis, MS

Medium Varsity Coed Game Day:

Broken Arrow High School | Broken Arrow, OK

Small Varsity Game Day Division I:

Jefferson High School | Bloomington, MN

Small Varsity Game Day Division II:

Harrison High School | Harrison, NY

Small Varsity Game Day Division II:

Union-Endicott High School | Endicott, NY

Small Varsity Coed Game Day Division I:

Pearland High School | Pearland, TX Small Varsity Coed Game Day Division II:

Menomonee Falls High School | Menomonee Falls, WI

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions and yearbook, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity or varsitybrands.

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the premier provider of customizable team sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook services, experiences, and products. The company's mission is to elevate the student experience, positively impacting the lives of over 55 million young people nationwide. Its divisions-BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit-champion youth participation and celebrate their achievements, fostering passion, enthusiasm, and community engagement. The company serves elementary, middle, and high schools, colleges, universities, gyms, club select teams, and professional sports. Explore how Varsity Brands is shaping the future of youth engagement and making a difference in the lives of young people across the country at varsitybrands.

