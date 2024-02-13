Cheshire Hand Painted Kitchens Launch Their New Website

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Cheshire Hand Painted Kitchens is proud to present their newly designed website. This offers information and advice on their specialist provision of hand painting wooden kitchens and fitted furniture. With over 16 years of experience in the field, the company have set themselves apart from their competition. This has been done by setting higher standards both in the finishes they achieve, and the quality of customer service offered.



The company specialize in creating beautiful hand painted kitchens and fitted furniture throughout Cheshire. They have a specific focus on offering the highest quality finishes with exceptional customer service. When dealing with them, they state that clients will quickly identify that they do all we can to go the extra mile. They bring experience, high standards and attention to detail to every project completed. Past experience says each client will be delighted with the level of customer service offered.



Demand for their services spans throughout Cheshire and includes Alderley Edge, Wilmslow, Prestbury, Bramhall, Knutsford and all surrounding areas. Their newly designed website shows evidence of their passion for what they do with a focus on traditional values. The site guides clients naturally through its pages with a focus on customer experience and aesthetics. It allows existing and future clients a place to gain knowledge about the trade and tips through their evolving blog. The appearance of the website is an extension of their creativity and professionalism. It provides a resource and a central point to be able to make contact through a variety of different methods.



Chris Simpson, founder of Cheshire Hand Painted Kitchens commented:

It was important that their new website accurately represented a true reflection of the Company. Every aspect was carefully considered in order to showcase their incredible skillset. Cheshire Hand Painted Kitchens extend their pride in exemplary finishes in their attention to detail through the website. The team are extremely proud to present it to captive audiences and eagerly await future growth through its increasing demand.



