Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Equipment For Bow Hunters (HOF-452)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help a bow hunter track animals that were shot," said an inventor, from Council Hill, Okla., "so I invented the TRACKING ARROW. My design eliminates the frustration of losing an animal and it offers a more ethical alternative to leaving maimed animals to suffer in the wild."

The invention provides an effective way for a bow hunter to track and recover an animal after a successful hit. In doing so, it offers an alternative to following tracks, blood trails, etc. As a result, it saves time. It also would prevent the hunter from losing expensive arrows. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bow hunters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HOF-452, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp