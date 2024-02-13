Hodgson Consulting & Solutions Recognized As A Top Managed Services Provider In North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Hogson Consulting & Solutions to its MSP 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024.

- Robert Zehnder, President of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hodgson Consulting & Solutions , an IT Managed Services provider, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Hodgson Consulting & Solutions to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024."We are absolutely thrilled and consider it a profound honor to be recognized as a recipient of the prestigious CRN 500 Pioneer 250 award," said Karla Zehnder, CEO of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions.Robert Zehnder, President of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, agreed and stated, "This accolade serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service and our dedication to safeguarding our clients. Our approach has always been to lead with innovation, and to offer support that is simply unparalleled in the industry - ensuring that our clients are not just satisfied, but truly have peace of mind in this world of constantly evolving and progressively complex cyber security.”The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive editor of CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating,“Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey.“This recognition only strengthens our resolve to continue pushing to achieve our goal of delivering Client Success by removing every technical frustration, obstacles, and inefficiencies in their companies, said Karla Zehnder, CEO.“We thank CRN for acknowledging our efforts, as our entire team celebrates this remarkable honor to be included on such an elite list."The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at .About Hodgson Consulting & SolutionsHodgson Consulting & Solutions has been providing managed IT and cloud computing services for small to midsized businesses of all markets in the Chicago area and beyond for over 20 years. We understand the unique technology challenges of businesses with multiple locations or an offsite workforce, providing a centralized IT solution to help clients eliminate the frustrations, obstacles, and inefficiencies that come with remote collaboration.We help our clients make the best IT choices that will keep them working safely, securely, productively, and cost-effectively so they can focus on growing their businesses, not slowing them down. For more information about Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, visit .About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Company...

