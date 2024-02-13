Hoth Therapeutics To Attend BIO CEO And Investor Conference, February 26-27, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH ), a

biopharmaceutical company,

today announced that Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to attend the BIO CEO and Investor Conference in New York, NY.



To learn more about BIO CEO and Investor Conference please visit .

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit

.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email:

[email protected]



Phone:

(678) 570-6791

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.