MONTCLAIR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- All Out Media and GDK Entertainment Firm are excited to announce the release of a fifth single,“Afterglow”, from California-based artist, Robert Rene, who released his first single in February, 2023. Robert's first release,“Nemesis”, was well received in the music community. It currently has 247,114 streams on Spotify. He followed“Nemesis” with the release of three more singles.“Afterglow” is his first release in 2024. This single has a sexy, Latin/reggaeton vibe. It is charting in the nightclubs at number 36 out of 7,000 songs that have been released to the nightclub record pools.Why did Robert really enjoy the vibe of this single? Firstly, it is about the feelings and afterthoughts someone experiences the morning after having an intimate night with someone you love or are really into. It is about the glow everybody notices, and the smile plastered on your face because of it. That being said, the song challenged Robert to think and express himself outside of his comfort zone. Robert said,“I constantly laugh when I recall my manager saying“more sex” when it came to my vocals! I also love the vibe of this song compared to my other releases. It reflects a sexier side, and the Latin/ reggaeton vibe is just sick!”“Afterglow” was written and recorded in Las Vegas,Nevada. It was a collaboration between Robert Rene and Azul Wynter.“Afterglow” was produced by Robert Rene, executive producer, Justin Felipe, Azul Wynter, and Gerry Dorvil/Kathleen Garcia of GDK Entertainment Firm. Azul Wynter has produced for such artists as Post Malone, French Montana, and Cardi B. Gerry Dorvil has worked with artists such as Stevie B, C+C Music Factory, and El DeBarge. The single,“Afterglow”, can be found on all digital platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, and Tidal. It is also available for download at robertrene. Enjoy this popular nightclub hit!Written by Rose Guthrie

