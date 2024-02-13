SHOW SUBMISSIONS FOR ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL NOW OPEN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the award-winning, multidisciplinary Rochester Fringe Festival opened the 2024 Venue-Show submission process today. The Fringe, which is embarking upon its 13th annual festival, occurs at more than 25 indoor and outdoor venues in Rochester from September 10 through 21, 2024. Artists interested in performing at the 2024 Fringe may submit their proposals at rochesterfringe . The submission process ends on Thursday, March 21 at 5:00 PM (ET). Application is free.

Photo credit: The Steele Sisters. Photo by: Erich Camping

The Fringe's venues book shows that include theatre, comedy, dance, music and more. Artists are invited to submit their production proposals to as many Fringe venues as desired now. Complete instructions are available on the Fringe website at rochesterfringe .

ROCHESTER

FRINGE

VENUE-SHOW

SUBMISSIONS

DETAILS:



The Fringe serves as a platform for artists to present their fully realized productions during the festival, whether new works or previously produced shows.

Each venue selects and books their own shows directly with the artists on a rolling basis. Early applications are strongly encouraged. Extensive details regarding the submission process may be found at rochesterfringe .

"We strongly encourage early applications as competition is fierce and venues start booking immediately." said Founding Festival Producer and CEO Erica Fee.

MORE ABOUT ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL:

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival, one of the nation's largest fringe festivals, has also been recognized by the New York Times as "one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events" and is the current winner of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. More

than

750,000 people have attended more than

5,000 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's

mission is to

offer platforms

for artists,

new audiences for venues, and unparalleled

public

access to

incredible live and visual

art.

It

strives to

be

diverse

and

inclusive, and

to

stimulate

downtown Rochester

both

culturally

and

economically.



The Steele Sisters . Photo Credit: Erich Camping

Camp Bushwhacked . Photo Credit: Keith Bullis.

Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play . Photo Credit: Keith Bullis.

