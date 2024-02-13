Lawsuit Alert: Investors Who Lost Money With B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) Shares Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY ).

On January 24, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against B. Riley Financial, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of certain investors inNASDAQ: RILY shares. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Brian Kahn had been credibly implicated in a conspiracy to defraud investors of millions of dollars, that, in spite of this involvement, B. Riley continued to finance the transaction enabling Kahn and others to take FRG private through complex arrangements, that the foregoing was reasonably likely to draw regulatory scrutiny to B. Riley, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY ) shares prior to May 2023 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: RILY shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

