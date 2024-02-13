Ecuador Tobacco Regulations Report 2023: Focus On Oral Tobacco & Nicotine Pouch Regulations And Heated Tobacco Regulations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecuador: Oral Tobacco, Nicotine Pouch and Heated Tobacco Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Ecuador: Oral tobacco and nicotine pouch regulation

Oral tobacco products are regulated in the Law on the Regulation and Control of Tobacco and the Tobacco Control Regulation. Accordingly, they are subject to age, labelling and packaging, advertising and public usage restrictions. We believe nicotine pouches would also be included in the scope of the above-mentioned regulations.

This report provides analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in Ecuador for oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches, covering all policy areas.

Ecuador: Heated tobacco regulation

Heated tobacco products are not specifically addressed in the Law on the Regulation and Control of Tobacco or the Tobacco Control Regulation. However, they must comply with both regulations given that the definition of tobacco products includes cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, cut tobacco, hookah or water pipes, leaf extracts, and other products of similar use, prepared wholly or in part using tobacco as raw material and intended to be smoked, inhaled, sucked, chewed or used, such as snuff.

This report provides analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in Ecuador for heated tobacco products, covering all policy areas.

The regulatory report will provide you with:



A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.

Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development. Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Outlook

Ecuador: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Enforcement

Sanctions

Relevant laws Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900