Cybeready Joins Forces With Vanta To Elevate Cybersecurity Readiness For Saas-Based Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enhancing Digital Trust and Security: CybeReady Teams with Vanta to Integrate Advanced Security Awareness Training into Trust Management Platform

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CybeReady , a global leader in security awareness training, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Vanta, the leading trust management platform. The collaboration combines the strengths of Vanta's Trust Management Platform with CybeReady's Security Awareness Training solution to empower businesses with security preparedness and holistic risk management.Vanta's Trust Management platform unifies multiple compliance and security point solutions, providing visibility across the key risk surfaces of the business. The platform provides a single, centralized view of the organization's compliance and security posture by continuously monitoring the critical tools and services within the business. Through this strategic alliance, CybeReady will bring best-in-class security awareness training to the Vanta platform.CybeReady delivers a powerful, people-centric security awareness solution that autonomously provides training focused on reducing human errors. It caters to businesses and fosters a positive, engaging security culture year-round – satisfying security awareness compliance requirements. The solution was selected by Vanta for its fast deployment and accelerated learning platform that features concise knowledge bites and short quizzes to reinforce learning. For administrators, CybeReady provides key performance indicators (KPIs) to track employee engagement and progress, making it easy to report progress to management.The CybeReady solution ensures compliance with governmental mandates through fully editable content, including expertly crafted policies available in any language, all branded with the organization's corporate identity. It delivers advanced training for every employee, every month, in 42 languages and deploys eight times more phishing simulations than the industry average. The training sessions are automatically distributed and personalized based on the employee's role, location, and performance, providing 100% continuous workforce training and increased engagement.“With this alliance, CybeReady aims to extend its reach in the SaaS market, offering proven solutions for a broader range of clients,” stated Mike Polatsek, Chief Executive Officer for CybeReady, "We are thrilled to partner with Vanta as it furthers our mission to strengthen cybersecurity readiness for businesses globally."For more information about CybeReady's Security Awareness Training solution, visit or visit Vanta's Partner Network Page at .Tweet This: @CybeReady Joins Forces with Vanta to Elevate Cybersecurity Readiness for SaaS-Based Businesses -Resources:- Request a no-obligation CybeReady demonstration at:- CybeReady Case Studies -- CybeReady White Papers -About CybeReadyCybeReady offers the world's most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady's solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady's adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady's solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit .- END -

Joe Austin

Public Relations

+ +1 818-332-6166

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn