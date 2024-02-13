Solarreviews Names Silfab Among Top U.S. Solar Panels

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGTON, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarReviews today announced that Silfab Solar is a top choice for solar panels in their annual ranking of manufacturers in recognition of Silfab's product reliability, dedicated U.S. support, being an original North American manufacturer of PV modules and its decades of delivering high-quality, next-generation solar panels for residential and commercial uses, among other key factors.

Continue Reading

The prestigious SolarReviews scoring system evaluates a panel's overall value, module quality and warranty as well as the manufacturer's financial strength and investment in the U.S. market. Silfab Solar,

which operates state-of-the-art manufacturing sites in the state of Washington and Canada, is expanding its USA footprint to add 1 gigawatt America-made cell production and another 1.3 gigawatts of module production at a new South Carolina facility in 2024.

Silfab Solar named top USA panel manufacturer

Post this

"Silfab Solar is honored to be awarded the Number 2 Best Solar Panel Manufacturer for 2024. Our significant rise in the ranking is a testament to Silfab's long and successful made-in-America production of high-performing, durable solar modules," said Paolo Maccario,

Silfab President and CEO. "For decades, Silfab's core philosophy is to utilize best-in-class technology and superior quality control to deliver clean energy for residential and commercial customers. As we expand our USA manufacturing footprint, Silfab looks forward to earning more honors from Solar Reviews as well as the continued customer trust we strive for every day."

SolarReviews' unbiased and transparent rankings are designed to provide homeowners insight into the likely quality and performance of solar panels over their full life.

"Silfab earned second place in this year's rankings because it is a North American manufacturer that offers high-quality, high-efficiency modules at an excellent price point and maintains strong relationships with U.S. solar installers and distributors. The company sets a high standard for stateside manufacturing, and we look forward to seeing it expand its presence in the U.S. with new solar cell and module capacity set to open later this year," said Ben Zientara, who leads the SolarReviews research team.

For

more

information

about Silfab's

superior

solar products,

visit:



About Silfab Solar

Silfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest- rated solar modules. Silfab operates state-of-the-art facilities in the state of

Washington

and

Toronto, Canada

and will soon be manufacturing solar cells and PV modules in

Fort Mill, South Carolina. Each facility features multiple automated production lines, an ISO 9001:2015-accredited Quality Management System, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market.



About SolarReviews

SolarReviews is America's leading independent website for solar leads for installers, reviews, and comparisons of solar panel installation companies and residential solar panel brands for homeowners. They offer consumer and expert reviews, specifications and warranty details, panel prices, and quote comparison tools that streamline the solar installation process and make it easy for homeowners. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Silfab Solar