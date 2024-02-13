Fairview Microwave Announces Military-Grade Antennas For Mission-Critical Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Antennas Bring Unparalleled Performance, Durability and Compliance
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its advanced military-grade antennas . The new products include ruggedized GPS, manpack omni, and vehicle omni antennas designed to excel in mission-critical applications such as vehicle navigation, personnel communications, vehicle communications, electronic warfare and jamming.
Fairview's new military-grade antennas meet MIL-STD-810 standards.
Compliance and quality assurance are paramount in government and defense applications. Fairview's military-grade antennas meet MIL-STD-810 standards, guaranteeing their durability and adherence to strict quality standards. Additionally, they are TAA-compliant (Trade Agreements Act), making them suitable for government and defense applications where compliance is non-negotiable.
Built to withstand the toughest conditions, these antennas feature heavy-duty construction and a rugged design for long-lasting performance in challenging environments. They will perform reliably in extreme weather conditions and on rough terrains.
Installation is made easier with robust construction and NATO/U.S. standard mounting options, simplifying integration into various setups. Professionals can trust that these antennas will remain securely in place during critical operations.
"Our new military-grade antennas offer a comprehensive solution for professionals in defense and government sectors seeking high-performance antennas that can withstand the most demanding conditions," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They offer wideband coverage, high gain and high-power capabilities, ensuring efficient signal capture and transmission in mission-critical scenarios."
Fairview's new military-grade antennas are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.
