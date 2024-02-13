Access Control Market Worth $15.2 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is at the forefront of implementing access control for improving safety measures and security. The rising concerns regarding data security are driving the demand for access control in the region. Security threats like cyberattacks, data breaches, and physical thefts are on the rise in North America. This underscores the need for robust access control solutions to protect sensitive assets, comply with data privacy regulations, and deter unauthorized access.

Key Players

Leading players in the access control companies include ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), dormakaba Group (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Allegion Plc (Ireland), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Identiv, Inc. (US), Nedap N.V.

(Netherlands), Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Germany), Thales (US), AMAG Technology (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Gunnebo Safe Storage AB. (Austria), NEC Corporation (Japan), GALLAGHER GROUP LIMITED (NewZealand), Brivo Systems, LLC. (US), SALTO Systems, S.L. (Spain), IDEMIA (France), Vanderbilt industries (UK), Cansec Systems Ltd. (Canada), Securitas Technology (US), Datawatch Systems (US), Telcred (Sweden), Forcefield Security (France), and Kisi Inc. (US) are few other key companies operating in the access control market.

