HIGHGATE APPOINTS TONY MACHADO TO HEAD OF DESIGN

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a leading hotel management, investment and development company, announced today the appointment of Tony Machado to Head of Design. In this new role, Machado will join LUCID, Highgate's in-house Design & Construction Studio, to oversee all aspects of design innovation and execution for the company's growing portfolio as well as Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

Tony Machado, Newly Appointment Head of Design for Highgate

"Tony is a visionary whose work translating hotel designs into extraordinary guest experiences has earned him the highest level of respect throughout the industry," said Arash Azarbarzin at Highgate. "As we continue to strengthen our position as a leader in hospitality design, Tony will play a critical role in driving Highgate's success."



"This is an invigorating time to join Highgate, as the company is evolving and expanding in new directions that offer unlimited possibilities for creativity and innovation," said Machado. "Whether building on the legacy of a brand like Viceroy by refining its design ethos or creating designs from the ground up for Romer Neighborhood Hotels, we will deliver best-in-class solutions across the spectrum of Highgate's dynamic portfolio."

Prior to joining Highgate, Machado served as Senior Vice President and Head of Design at Starwood Capital Group/SH Hotels & Resorts. Throughout his tenure with Starwood, he played a pivotal role in leading all aspects of design for the strategic growth of the 1 Hotels, Baccarat and Treehouse brands, and overseeing their expansion from a handful of U.S. hotels into a major international portfolio. Before joining SH Hotels & Resorts, Machado served as Vice President, Global Head of Design & Construction at Morgans Hotel Group (now Accor), where he played a critical role in the expansion of the Delano and Mondrian brands. His original design strategies were instrumental in translating the unique essence of the brands into diverse cultural contexts.

