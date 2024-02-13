Wildfire Systems' New Revenueengine Browser Extension Offers A Convenient Way To Leverage Generative AI To Create Monetized Content

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Content creators and influencers can now use the browser extension to easily develop content that is fully monetized through tracked links to e-commerce websites

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc.,

a financial technology platform that powers white label loyalty programs, today announced a RevenueEngine

browser extension

for Chrome that provides a more convenient way for creators to leverage generative AI to develop and monetize content that recommends, reviews, or compares products and brands.

RevenueEngine is the industry's first solution for monetizing e-commerce transactions driven by AI-generated brand and product recommendations within

applications, plugins, and products. It provides the AI infrastructure layer for monetization that can be used by anyone developing large language models (LLMs) or building products or content on top of them. RevenueEngine also solves one of the major challenges facing creators and influencers by providing immediate access to approximately 60,000 global affiliate partnerships via Wildfire's platform.

RevenueEngine browser extension for Chrome lets creators easily leverage generative AI to develop and monetize content

The RevenueEngine Chrome browser extension makes it easy for creators to develop content and automatically create tracked links to relevant merchant websites, all in one place. It can be used to create articles and automatically insert affiliate e-commerce links into that content, such as "ranked," "best of," or "compare and contrast" product posts, as well as AI-generated hero images. These features save content creators time as they no longer have to individually apply to online merchants' affiliate programs, wait for approval, and then manually create and insert monetized links - which allows them more time to focus on content creation, and increases their potential to earn more from their content.

"The new RevenueEngine extension is the fastest way for content creators to get started earning revenue from tens of thousands of online merchants around the world," said Tristan Barnum, CMO, Wildfire Systems. "The extension is so easy to use that creators who do not yet have experience with AI generated content can develop

monetized articles ready for publication in just a few clicks."

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire's enterprise platform embeds social commerce, rewards, coupons, content monetization, and shopping companions into existing services, enhancing user experiences and loyalty while driving new revenues. The patented suite rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth. Wildfire drives incremental sales for more than 50,000 merchant programs in 50+ countries. Wildfire's newest platform, RevenueEngine, monetizes generative AI-powered e-commerce transactions by turning product and brand mentions into shoppable links. This empowers creators to earn as generative AI accelerates content production. Founded in 2017, Wildfire is based in San Diego. For more information, visit

