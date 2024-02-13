Kuwait Deputy FM, UK Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Tuesday with the British Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the UN, Lord Tariq Ahmed. Both sides touched on the historical bilateral ties between the UK and Kuwait as well as the latest regional and global developments. (end) aa

