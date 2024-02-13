Terrorist Who Killed Two Punjab Residents In Srinagar Arrested: Police

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The terrorist, who killed two labourers from Punjab here last week, has been arrested, a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said on Tuesday.
The weapon used in the attack, a pistol, has been recovered, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar told reporters here.
“Adil Manzoor Langoo, the terrorist who opened fire on the two labourers from Punjab in the Habba Kadal area of the city on February 7, has been arrested,” he said.
Kumar said Langoo, who was arrested in Srinagar, was brought into terrorism by Pakistan-based handlers through social media.
