Tree Hut's Garden Grows With New Spring Floral Collection

Tree Hut , spring has officially sprung! The makers of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs have arranged a bouquet of self-care must-haves for consumers with its latest collection – In Bloom. Capturing the essence of spring renewal and inspired by the freshest springtime florals, the In Bloom collection features fan-favorite scents –

Moroccan Rose and Pink Hibiscus with a new look and feel – and brand new Shea Sugar Scrubs Sunkissed Poppy and Dewy Daisy. Giving consumers more to be excited about this season, the brand has launched two brand new product forms, Moisturizing Body Lotion and Body Oil, along with a variety of other sweet treats to refresh fans' shower routine. Tree Hut's spring collection is available now in Ulta and coming soon to Target and Walmart.

With over ten million likes on TikTok, Tree Hut has taken social media by storm while winning over consumers with its nourishing and collectible product lineup. Perfect for springing up more viral content, the new In Bloom collection is inspired by bright yet romantic floral fragrances that touch on femininity and indulgence. The brand's floral collection will not only pamper skin with fresh ingredients but offer elevated notes to inspire senses and have consumers reminiscing about warm spring afternoons.

The new In Bloom collection showcases two invigorating new scents: Sunkissed Poppy Shea Sugar Scrub, infused with White Lily, Marigold, and Shea Butter, and Dewy Daisy Shea Sugar Scrub, enriched with Calendula Flower, Chamomile Flower, and Shea Butter. Alongside these newcomers, our beloved Moroccan Rose line returns with a refreshed packaging design. This best seller's lineup features Foaming Gel Wash, Shea Sugar Scrub, Moisturizing Shave Oil, Whipped Shea Body Butter, and newly added Moisturizing Body Lotion. Also receiving a fresh update is the Pink Hibiscus Shea Sugar Scrub, now joined by a Foaming Gel Wash, Moisturizing Shave Oil, and Moisturizing Body Lotion.

"Spring is a time for renewal and rejuvenation and we know how committed our loyal brand fans are to taking their self-care to a new level, especially during a change of the seasons," said Senior Marketing Manager, Hazel Smith. "With the In Bloom collection, we are excited for consumers to reinvigorate their daily shower and beauty rituals as they celebrate the warm weather season with timeless classics and soon-to-be new favorites."

In addition to In Bloom, Tree Hut is now offering new scents and new forms for consumers to add to their collections this spring.

The updated Body Lotion form features a skin-strengthening formula that glides on smooth and absorbs quickly to help retain hydration and quench dry skin. It's infused with Ceramides, which create a barrier that helps to prevent moisture loss while strengthening skin for ample hydration, and Squalane, which is known to strengthen the skin barrier and help the skin retain moisture.

Available in Moroccan Rose, Pink Hibiscus , Watermelon and Coco Colada

Balance, replenish and enhance the look and feel of skin with the new Body Oil from Tree Hut. This addition to the Glow collection absorbs into the skin instantly with its lightweight, non-greasy formula to leave consumers radiant. Available in Moonlight Glow, Ocean Glow and Tropic Glow

Rounding out the latest launches, Tree Hut is now offering its fan-favorite Shea Sugar Scrubs in the scents Dragon Fruit , Passionfruit Sol and Rainbow Sherbet , while existing scents are blooming in new forms including Vanilla Foaming Gel Wash , Pink Hibiscus Moisturizing Shave Oil , Coco Colada Moisturizing Shave Oil , Pineapple Whipped Shea Body Butter , Sugar Lips Strawberry Lip Butter and Sugarlips Watermelon Lip Butter.

Tree Hut products are paraben free, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, do not contain formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. Discover new items available now in-store and online at Ulta with more arriving soon to Target and Walmart in the coming weeks.

To celebrate the latest collection and new product launches with consumers, Tree Hut is hitting the road for a two-stop consumer tour. The brand will be popping up in Dallas, TX, on March 9, 2024, and in New York, NY, on March 23, 2024, to showcase the new collection and give away free samples to fans. To learn more about Tree Hut's latest offerings and follow along for more details on the consumer tour, visit or follow the brand on TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, face and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

