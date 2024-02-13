Embraer And Mahindra Forge Alliance On C-390 Millennium For India

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embraer Defense & Security partners with Mahindra Defence Systems, targeting India's need for multi-mission medium transport aircraft with the C-390 Millennium.



This collaboration, marked by a MoU in New Delhi, aims to bid for India's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program.



Bosco da Costa Junior highlighted the partnership's alignment with India's defense vision and its potential to bolster Brazil-India ties.



The initiative backs India's self-reliance and fosters South-South cooperation, advancing local aerospace development and industrialization with Embraer and Mahindra.



Vinod Sahay, proud to join Embraer, highlights C-390 Millennium's advanced capabilities aligning with India's Make in India initiative.







In addition, this MoU, focusing on armored vehicles and security products, strengthens Embraer's presence in India's defense, commercial, and executive aviation sectors.



In 2023, Embraer celebrated the C-390 Millennium Day in New Delhi, highlighting its commitment to India's aerospace industry.



The aircraft, achieving full operational capability with the Brazilian Air Forc in 2023, has been chosen by several countries, showcasing its global appeal.



However, this partnership promises to introduce cutting-edge military transport technology to India, potentially making it a regional hub for the C-390 Millennium.

Background









Embraer and Mahindra Defence Systems' partnership highlights aerospace advancement through global collaboration, pivotal for military aviation.









By joining forces, these companies from Brazil and India emphasize the global defense industry's evolving nature, aimed at boosting technological progress through cross-continental partnerships.



In addition, C-390 Millennium chosen for military transport, aligning with India's defense modernization and 'Make in India' objectives.



Collaboration merges tech and manufacturing strengths, and strengthens Brazil-India ties, emphasizing mutual development and defense self-reliance.



In short, this strategic alliance could significantly influence the global defense landscape, promoting innovation and cooperation.

MENAFN13022024007421016031ID1107846175