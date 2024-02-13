The Disappearance Of Venezuela’S Oil Czar Tareck El Aissami

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A year ago, the PDVSA-Crypto scandal marked the beginning of Tareck El Aissami's fall from grace, the Vice President under Chavismo, in a notable case of fraud.



This event led to El Aissami's disappearance, igniting calls for justice amid silence from officials about his charges and whereabouts.



The scandal has misdirected Venezuela's oil revenues, resulting in a staggering loss of $21 billion and the subsequent prosecution of El Aissami's close associates.



Rumors have circulated that El Aissami, known for his vegan lifestyle and significant weight loss, might be under some form of house arrest within a high-security area in Caracas, designated for top officials.



Speculation about his health, including potential cancer treatment, has remained a topic of discussion since his last appearance in March 2023.







The narrative around El Aissami's decline has been framed both politically and financially, with President Maduro hinting at internal strife within the regime but stopping short of directly naming El Aissami.



Analysts and political observers have suggested that the heart of the conflict between Maduro and El Aissami could be financial discrepancies linked to electoral campaign funding.



As the PDVSA-Crypto case unfolded, Maduro's public demands for financial transparency from El Aissami highlighted the deep-seated power struggles within Chavismo.



The reluctance of officials to speak on El Aissami's situation further exposes the opaque dynamics of the government and underscores Maduro's attempts to assert control amidst ongoing factional battles within the Chavista movement.

Background

The PDVSA-Crypto scandal, involving Tareck El Aissami, highlights widespread corruption in Venezuela's vital oil industry, underscoring systemic flaws in the nation's governance and economy.



El Aissami's connection to Chavismo and his subsequent downfall suggest shifting dynamics within the government, hinting at internal conflicts and possible changes in leadership.



The Venezuelan government's silence on El Aissami's situation reveals a lack of transparency, a common trait that breeds speculation and concern among both citizens and global observers.



The scandal's impact on Venezuela's economy is profound, worsening the financial crisis and affecting countless lives due to the country's reliance on oil revenue.



President Maduro's call for accountability from El Aissami exposed rare public acknowledgment of corruption and internal strife within Chavismo, marking Maduro's attempt to solidify his authority by dissociating from compromised figures.

