WFP Assists 19 Million People In Afghanistan Over The Past Year

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Program has announced that it has provided food items and cash assistance to nearly 19 million people in Afghanistan over the past year.

According to a report released on Tuesday, February 13th, these aids were aimed at strengthening local communities, preventing malnutrition, and improving student learning.

Previously, the World Food Program had also reported assisting over half a million women in Afghanistan last calendar year to promote their self-sufficiency.

However, the World Food Program and several other international relief agencies have consistently warned of budget shortages and increasing levels of need in Afghanistan.

The organization's report indicates that 41 million people in Afghanistan are facing severe hunger at an alarmingly high emergency level.

It's worth mentioning that the return of thousands of Afghan migrants from countries like Iran and Pakistan, along with the destructive earthquake in Herat, has further exacerbated the humanitarian needs in the country.

These circumstances have heightened the urgency for humanitarian assistance to the people in Afghanistan.



Efforts to address these urgent humanitarian needs are crucial to prevent further suffering in Afghanistan

