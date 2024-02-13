(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI and Media Arts - The Future of Entertainment Symposium

Visit the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship at 549 W. Palm Ave., Orange, CA

The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University

Leatherby Center to Host Fascinating Event Exploring the Future of Entertainment

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University is thrilled to announce the upcoming "AI and Media Arts Collide at the Future of Entertainment Event with Lightstorm Entertainment and Dell Technologies ." scheduled for February 23, from 11:30 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. This innovative event promises to shed light on the intersection of artificial intelligence and media arts, offering an afternoon filled with enlightening discussions and visionary ideas.Distinguished Speakers to Lead the ConversationThe symposium will feature a prestigious panel of experts, including Craig Allen, AI Solution Architect at Dell Technologies; Jon McKim, Data Science Expert, also from Dell Technologies; and Tim Bicio, CTO of Lightstorm Entertainment, renowned for its groundbreaking work on the blockbusting Matrix trilogy and Avatar movies. Together, these industry leaders will share their insights on the transformative power of AI within the media landscape.Exploring AI's Ethical and Practical ImplicationsCraig Allen will delve into the ethical considerations and corporate implications of AI, discussing its impact on the job market, societal trust, and the challenges posed by phenomena such as deep fakes. His talk aims to navigate the ethical complexities of AI, emphasizing the importance of responsible innovation.Jon McKim will offer his expertise on the intersection of data science and the entertainment industry, highlighting the latest trends in AI and the strategic use of learning models. His presentation will equip attendees with the knowledge to leverage AI technologies effectively in media and entertainment.Tim Bicio of Lightstorm Entertainment will virtually share his experiences in pioneering digital and virtual production technologies, reflecting on the technological advancements that have revolutionized cinema. Drawing from his impressive 30-year tenure at the forefront of technological innovation in film, his insights will provide a glimpse into the future of filmmaking.Interactive Engagement and Networking OpportunitiesAttendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with these AI and media innovators during interactive Q&A sessions. This dialogue will cover a range of topics relevant to the entertainment industry, legal considerations, data science, and the broader implications of AI. The symposium aims to foster a deeper understanding of AI's role in creative and technical domains, encouraging thoughtful discussion and innovation.Event DetailsDate: February 23rdTime: 11:30 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.Location: Chapman University's Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics, 549 W. Palm Ave., Orange, CA 92868RSVP Required: Attendees must RSVP online at Entrepreneurs at Chapman - AI and Media Arts Collide at the Future of Entertainment Event or email ... to secure a parking pass and confirm attendance.Come to the Leatherby Center for an afternoon dedicated to exploring the future of AI and media arts and discover how these fields are set to transform the way we create, consume, and conceptualize media.About Chapman University's Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset and to teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture or working inside a corporation. Through the curriculum and incubator programs, the Center provides hands-on experience, teaching individuals how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty, including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors, and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. .

