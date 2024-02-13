ABADIE LLC Appoints Hollis Gibbs, P.E., P.M.P., As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) e

m-p.jpeg" width="225" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Hollis Gibbs, P.E., P.M.P.

MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ABADIE LLC ("ABADIE"), a leading Midstream Infrastructure and Deepwater Port Development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollis Gibbs, P.E., P.M.P., as its new Chief Operating Officer. Hollis rejoins ABADIE, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.Hollis previously served as a Senior Project Engineer for ABADIE, contributing significantly to the success of the Sentinel Midstream Texas GulfLink deepwater port initiative and various projects with ExxonMobil Pipeline Company and Crescent Midstream. Before his initial tenure with ABADIE, Hollis held the position of Zone Projects Engineer at ExxonMobil Pipeline Company, showcasing his dedication and proficiency in the midstream sector."I'm thrilled to rejoin ABADIE as Chief Operating Officer, bringing my passion for operational excellence to this dynamic midstream company. Together with our dedicated team, we're poised to innovate and create sustainable solutions within the oil and LNG space. I look forward to contributing to ABADIE's success and leading the way in the exciting landscape of the midstream sector," shared Hollis Gibbs about his return.ABADIE's Chief Executive Officer, Tyler M. Abadie, P.E., expressed enthusiasm about Hollis Gibbs rejoining the company, stating, "Hollis has a tremendous gift for organizing complex projects into the appropriate engineering, operational, and construction segments. His ability to engage personnel on an individual level and encourage team members allows him to position both stakeholders and employees for success.""As ABADIE Energy moves forward evaluating several opportunities in the traditional midstream space," Tyler continued, "Hollis' operational experience and understanding of the midstream value chain will be exceptional in technical oversight and commercialization."ABADIE LLC is a prominent player in Midstream Infrastructure and Deepwater Port Development, with subsidiaries strategically positioned to capture key areas of the midstream value supply chain. The company is actively involved in the full development and pursuit of its own midstream assets and interests.About ABADIE LLC:ABADIE LLC is a Midstream Infrastructure and Deepwater Port Development company at the forefront of the energy industry, specializing in Crude Oil, Gas, and LNG logistics and storage. Committed to excellence, ABADIE and its subsidiaries are dedicated to the full development and pursuit of midstream assets, playing a vital role in the integration and optimization of the midstream value supply chain.

Hailey Abadie

ABADIE

...