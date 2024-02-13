Azerbaijan MFA Calls On Armenian Side To Refrain From Military Escalations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Claims by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that the measures undertaken by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan against the provocation of the Armenian side are pretext for escalation are groundless, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Azerbaijani side has eliminated the threat emanating from the Armenian military outpost following the military provocation that injured an Azerbaijani serviceman. This measure was purely a retaliatory one.

Azerbaijan is committed to the peace process and calls on the Armenian side to refrain from military escalations that would jeopardise the efforts to that end.

It is worth noting that on February 12, at 20:50 and 23:40, Armenian armed forces' units from positions in the direction of the Chinarli settlement in the Tovuzgali region subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement in the Tovuz region to small arms fire, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the Armenian provocation, adding that on February 12, as a result of another military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was wounded.

On February 13, the Azerbaijan State Border Service units (SBS) carried out a Revenge Operation in response to the Armenian armed forces' provocation. As a result of the operation, the Armenian armed forces combat post near the Gafan district's Nerkin-And residential area, which opened fire on Azerbaijani soldiers yesterday, was destroyed, and the combat positions were silenced.