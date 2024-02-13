Azerbaijan MFA Calls On Armenian Side To Refrain From Military Escalations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Claims by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that the
measures undertaken by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan against the
provocation of the Armenian side are pretext for escalation are
groundless, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry.
The Azerbaijani side has eliminated the threat emanating from
the Armenian military outpost following the military provocation
that injured an Azerbaijani serviceman. This measure was purely a
retaliatory one.
Azerbaijan is committed to the peace process and calls on the
Armenian side to refrain from military escalations that would
jeopardise the efforts to that end.
It is worth noting that on February 12, at 20:50 and 23:40,
Armenian armed forces' units from positions in the direction of the
Chinarli settlement in the Tovuzgali region subjected the positions
of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement in
the Tovuz region to small arms fire, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the Armenian
provocation, adding that on February 12, as a result of another
military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, a serviceman of
the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was wounded.
On February 13, the Azerbaijan State Border Service units (SBS)
carried out a Revenge Operation in response to the Armenian armed
forces' provocation. As a result of the operation, the Armenian
armed forces combat post near the Gafan district's Nerkin-And
residential area, which opened fire on Azerbaijani soldiers
yesterday, was destroyed, and the combat positions were
silenced.
