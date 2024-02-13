French, German, Polish Foreign Ministers meet for strategic talks

(MENAFN) Stephane Sejourne, the newly appointed French Foreign Minister, along with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski, convened near Paris for a meeting on Monday.



The objective of this gathering was to reinvigorate the Weimar Triangle, a platform aimed at bolstering cooperation among France, Germany, and Poland. The meeting focused on addressing common challenges confronting Europe, including the threat of information attacks emanating from Russia targeting France, Poland, and Germany.



“Our three countries have been victims of the same destabilization strategy. On Monday, we will make announcements on new cooperation against disinformation and Russian information attacks” Stéphane Séjourné expressed his thoughts in an interview with a French daily, which was published on Saturday.



In his interview with the daily Ouest-France, Stéphane Séjourné conveyed his belief that the objective behind these attacks is to sow division among the general public, rather than among EU leaders who remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia. He emphasized that EU leaders continue to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine through both financial and military assistance.



The top diplomats of France, Germany, and Poland also engaged in discussions regarding the importance of supporting Ukraine and maintaining unity in the face of threats, as highlighted by Radoslaw Sikorski's affirmation that they would not allow themselves to be divided.



Furthermore, the group addressed recent threats made by former US President Donald Trump. On Saturday, Trump issued a warning, stating that NATO countries risked losing US protection against Moscow if they failed to meet their financial obligations to the alliance. This statement underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the ongoing efforts to navigate and address various challenges confronting international relations and security alliances.



“No, I would not protect you,” Trump stated in a campaign gathering. “In fact, I would encourage them (Russia) to do whatever they want,” he further mentioned.

