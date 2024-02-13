Nuclear Developer, Flibe Energy, Announces Appointment Of New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Flibe Energy, Inc. (FEI) an advanced nuclear reactor development company, is pleased to announce the selection of David Hanson as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hanson joined FEI in 2019 as a director, and became the COO to Founder Kirk Sorensen in 2022.

David Hanson portrait

New Flibe Energy CEO David Hanson

Dr. Joe Bonometti issued the following statement on behalf of the Board of Directors: "This transition for David is an exciting time for us here at FEI. We have wanted to find the right leader to pair with Kirk for a while now and David has earned our trust while demonstrating the skills and experience we need to execute our business plan."

Previously, Mr. Hanson was a datacenter and infrastructure engineer at Amazon for over a decade. Mr. Hanson left Amazon to join the executive team at Smartsheet as Head of Operations, and later, Chief Information Security Officer. Following a successful IPO for Smartsheet in 2018, Mr. Hanson joined FEI after deciding to focus his efforts on a solution for climate and energy issues.

"I am honored by the trust both Kirk and the board have placed in me," Hanson stated. "I am convinced that liquid-fueled nuclear reactors, like LFTR, are the key to a sustainable, independent, energy future. I look forward to working with our team and our partners to complete the first of many reactors to come." A native of Seattle, David grew up contributing to the family business as a press operator. He and Maris, his wife of 19 years, currently reside in Madison, AL with their two teenage sons. FEI expects David's business, finance, and management expertise will be a critical asset as they embark on this next phase of reactor development.

Contact Information

Kurt Harris

Policy Coordinator

[email protected]

435.535.1414

SOURCE: Flibe Energy, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.