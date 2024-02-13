Azerbaijan Starts Construction Of Three Settlements In Lachin And Kalbajar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Agreements were signed on the reconstruction project of 1
settlement (Gorchu) and 2 villages (Chaykend, Qamishli) in Lachin
and Kalbajar districts, which are part of the Zangezur economic
region, Azernews reports, citing the public
relations department of Restoration, Construction, and Management
Service No. 2 in East Zangezur Economic District.
It was reported that between Azerdovlatsenaye State Design
Institute and Restoration, Construction and Management Service No.
2 in East Zangezur Economic Region, contracts were signed for the
procurement of design work for the reconstruction of Chaikend and
Qamishli villages of Kalbajar region.
Also, between Azermemarlayiha State Chief Design Institute and
Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in Eastern
Zangezur Economic Region, a purchase agreement was signed for the
development of the construction project of Gorchu settlement of
Lachin district.
According to Fakhreddin Verdiyev, who is acting as the Executive
Director of Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2
in East Zangezur Economic District, the contracts cover the
purchase of design work for about a thousand individual houses,
full secondary schools, kindergartens, and other public facilities
in the mentioned residential areas.
