Azerbaijan Starts Construction Of Three Settlements In Lachin And Kalbajar


2/13/2024 6:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Agreements were signed on the reconstruction project of 1 settlement (Gorchu) and 2 villages (Chaykend, Qamishli) in Lachin and Kalbajar districts, which are part of the Zangezur economic region, Azernews reports, citing the public relations department of Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No. 2 in East Zangezur Economic District.

It was reported that between Azerdovlatsenaye State Design Institute and Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in East Zangezur Economic Region, contracts were signed for the procurement of design work for the reconstruction of Chaikend and Qamishli villages of Kalbajar region.

Also, between Azermemarlayiha State Chief Design Institute and Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in Eastern Zangezur Economic Region, a purchase agreement was signed for the development of the construction project of Gorchu settlement of Lachin district.

According to Fakhreddin Verdiyev, who is acting as the Executive Director of Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in East Zangezur Economic District, the contracts cover the purchase of design work for about a thousand individual houses, full secondary schools, kindergartens, and other public facilities in the mentioned residential areas.

