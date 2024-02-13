(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) ECS Group and Thai VietJet Air To Grow Thailand and Asia Cargo Operations





Thai VietJet Air and ECS Group signed Master GSSA

agreement on 01 February 2024 ECS Group

aims to increase revenue and cargo volumes for the airline

Low-cost carrier, Thai VietJet Air, has awarded the tender of its cargo operations to ECS Group. It signed a Master GSSA agreement with ECS Group, on 01 February 2024.

It was ECS Group's global network, proven air cargo expertise, and dynamic innovation that led Thai VietJet Air to place its cargo business into AVS GSA Thailand's hands and overall ECS Asian network. Thai VietJet Air can now look forward to further increasing its cargo revenue and export volumes across Thailand and various Asian countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. This strategic partnership allows Thai VietJet Air to leverage ECS Group's in-house digital tools and expert knowledge to promote its cargo business effectively. Thai VietJet Air currently operates a fleet of 18 A320-200 and A321-200 aircraft, focusing primarily on transporting general cargo and perishables.

“Thai VietJet Air has carved a solid cargo market share for itself on the Thai domestic market, and offers an impressive international network across Asia – and all that without a freighter in its fleet,” said Monchai Jirakiertivadhana, AVS GSA CEO Indochina region.“AVS GSA therefore has an excellent base on which to further develop the airline's cargo activities and improve its revenue performance.

“We are very proud to have signed a Master GSA agreement with a company that demonstrates the same innovation and business acumen as ECS Group does. ECS Group will provide the best sales support as well access to all our abilities. We warmly welcome our new partner.” Says Adrien Thominet, Executive Chairman of ECS Group.