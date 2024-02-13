(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Rising Industrial Automation Drives Bearing Induction Heater Market to US$ 650 Million, with 15.7% CAGR by 2029"The Bearing Induction Heater Market is set to surge to US$ 650 million by 2029, propelled by increasing industrial automation, leading to a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during 2023-2029.

Synopsis

Global Bearing Induction Heater Market is projected to reach US$ 650 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 493 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.0% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Bearing Induction Heater market research.

Induction Bearing Heater can help prevent bearing damage during installation. Induction heating is the most common method for heating and radially expanding bearings prior to installation and eliminates the contamination that can be caused by using oil baths. Hot plates may also be used as an alternate method on small bearings. Induction heating uses the "electromagnetic induction method" by passing an alternating current through the bearing bore much like a transformer. It is safer, more environmentally friendly and more controllable than ovens, oil baths or blow torches.

Report Scope

This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Bearing Induction Heater market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.

By Company



SKF

simatec AG

Teknel

Ambrell

TELWIN

NTN-SNR

BESSEY

TM Easy therm

BALTECH GmbH FAG





Segment by Type



Hot Plate

Yoke Style

Cone Style Others





Segment by Application



Automotive Industry

Railway & Aerospace Others





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China Japan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)





The Bearing Induction Heater report covers below items:

Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, Type and Application)

Chapter 2: Manufacturers' Competition Patterns

Chapter 3: Production Region Distribution and Analysis

Chapter 4: Country Level Sales Analysis

Chapter 5: Product Type Analysis

Chapter 6: Product Application Analysis

Chapter 7: Manufacturers' Outline

Chapter 8: Industry Chain, Market Channel and Customer Analysis

Chapter 9: Market Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 10: Market Conclusions

Chapter 11: Research Methodology and Data Source

