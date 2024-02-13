(MENAFN- GetNews)
"Rising Industrial Automation Drives Bearing Induction Heater Market to US$ 650 Million, with 15.7% CAGR by 2029"The Bearing Induction Heater Market is set to surge to US$ 650 million by 2029, propelled by increasing industrial automation, leading to a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during 2023-2029.
Synopsis
Global Bearing Induction Heater Market is projected to reach US$ 650 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 493 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.0% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Bearing Induction Heater market research.
Induction Bearing Heater can help prevent bearing damage during installation. Induction heating is the most common method for heating and radially expanding bearings prior to installation and eliminates the contamination that can be caused by using oil baths. Hot plates may also be used as an alternate method on small bearings. Induction heating uses the "electromagnetic induction method" by passing an alternating current through the bearing bore much like a transformer. It is safer, more environmentally friendly and more controllable than ovens, oil baths or blow torches.
Report Scope
This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Bearing Induction Heater market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.
By Company
SKF simatec AG Teknel Ambrell TELWIN NTN-SNR BESSEY TM Easy therm BALTECH GmbH FAG
Segment by Type
Hot Plate Yoke Style Cone Style Others
Segment by Application
Automotive Industry Railway & Aerospace Others
Production by Region
North America Europe China Japan
Consumption by Region
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)
The Bearing Induction Heater report covers below items:
Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, Type and Application)
Chapter 2: Manufacturers' Competition Patterns
Chapter 3: Production Region Distribution and Analysis
Chapter 4: Country Level Sales Analysis
Chapter 5: Product Type Analysis
Chapter 6: Product Application Analysis
Chapter 7: Manufacturers' Outline
Chapter 8: Industry Chain, Market Channel and Customer Analysis
Chapter 9: Market Opportunities and Challenges
Chapter 10: Market Conclusions
Chapter 11: Research Methodology and Data Source
