Area Of Licensed Buildings Increased By 3.9 Per Cent In 2023 Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Area of licensed buildings in 2023 increased by 3.9 per cent, from 9.06 million square metres in 2022 to 9.41 million square metres in 2023, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Monday.

The department added that building licenses issued in the Kingdomee during 2023 decreased by 6.1 per cent to 24,207, compared with the 25,790 issued during 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The area of buildings for housing totalled 7.8 million square metres in 2023, an increase of 2.6 per cent, compared with 7.6 million square metres in 2022, the DoS said.

The DoS stated that the total area of buildings licensed for non-residential purposes increased by 10 per cent from around 1.5 million square metres in the same period in 2022 to 1.65 million square metres in 2023.

Licensed buildings for housing comprise 82.5 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings, according to the department.

The central region of the Kingdome accounted for 66.7 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings, while the north holds 24.6 per cent and the south 8.7 per cent, according to the DoS.

At a monthly level, data showed that the number of building permits in December reached 1,655, while the area of licensed buildings reached 710,100 square metres, compared with 803,000 square metres during the same month of 2022, a decrease of 11.6 per cent.