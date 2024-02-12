Dr Hanan Al-Kuwari Wins 'Best Minister Award' At World Governments Summit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani witnessed the honouring of HE the Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohammed al-Kuwari with the "Best Minister Award" at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai and deputy prime minister for financial and economic affairs, honoured Dr al-Kuwari with the award at the event under the theme "Foreseeing Future Governments".

Dr al-Kuwari, said: "Winning this award affirms the leadership of Qatar and government's outstanding performance thanks to the support and directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani."

She said that Qatar has made great breakthroughs in all fields, and has become a global beacon of comprehensive and sustainable development and building the ideal educated person who is committed to the values; capable of performing their responsibilities and duties towards their country, citizens and residents and leading the development process efficiently, responsibly and competently thanks to the support of the wise leadership and the inspiring vision of His Highness the Amir.

The minister expressed her appreciation to all health workers and all state entities for joint work. "Thanks to their performance and outstanding efforts, the health sector has achieved excellence in providing efficient, sustainable and innovative services to population."

The Best Minister Award commends the extraordinary work of government ministers at demonstrating excellence in the public sector and their design and implementation of successful, scalable and sustainable initiatives for socio-economic advancement of their citizens. It also celebrates efforts to inspire and lead other government leaders and service providers towards promoting innovation and foresight in shaping public discourse on global issues of today and tomorrow.

The World Governments Summit is a global knowledge exchange platform between governments. It aims to move humanity towards a new era of responsibility and accountability, as governments take additional steps to better serve citizens.

MENAFN12022024000067011011ID1107842443