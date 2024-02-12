ECO Animal Health Appoints Dr. Joachim Hasenmaier As Non-Executive Director

ECO Animal Health Group plc

(“ECO” or the“Company”)

Appointment of Dr. Joachim Hasenmaier as Non-Executive Director



ECO Animal Health Group plc (AIM: EAH), a rapidly growing global animal health company with a portfolio of marketed veterinary products and a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline, announces the appointment of Dr. Joachim Hasenmaier as a Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Dr. Hasenmaier is a highly experienced commercial leader with more than two decades in the international animal health industry. From 2001 to 2019 he held a variety of senior roles within the animal health division at Boehringer Ingelheim, concluding as member of the Board of Managing Directors responsible for the entire animal health division. During this time he led successful transformation initiatives including the integration of the former Sanofi animal health business Merial, spearheaded key product launches and supported rapid global growth and expansion.

Dr. Andrew Jones, Chairman of ECO, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Joachim as a Non-Executive Director to ECO. He has a wealth of sector and board experience, and I am confident that his strong track record of delivering sales growth and driving performance will be hugely beneficial to the growth of the Company. We are excited about what 2024 holds as we look to maximise the potential of our broad commercial and R&D portfolio and expand our business both organically and via new opportunities.”

Dr. Joachim Hasenmaier, incoming Non-Executive Director of ECO, added: “ECO Animal Health is at a pivotal time in its development. The Company is well positioned to capitalise on the future growth opportunities offered by its innovative, focused pipeline of vaccines and biologics. I look forward to working closely with the Board to drive the next phase of growth as a sector-leading pioneer in animal health.”

Dr. Hasenmaier has also served as Chairman of the Board at IMV Technologies since 2022 and as a Member of the Supervisory Boards of Invetx. He served on the Board of NASDAQ-listed Heska prior to its acquisition by Mars Petcare. He also held senior positions at Hoechst Roussel Vet and McKinsey & Company.

Dr. Hasenmaier is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and holds a PhD in Immunology from Ludwig-Maximillians University in Munich. has an MBA from Northwestern University, USA.

Additional Information on the Board Appointment

The following additional information is provided with regards to the appointment of Joachim Alfred Hasenmaier, aged 64, in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships/partnerships:



Invetx, Inc.

Minotaur Invest (holding company for IMV Technologies) Phagelux Agrihealth



Directorships/partnerships within the last five years:



Heska Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim Corporate Center GMBH

Boehringer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

Profunda Verwaltungsgesellschaft MBH & Co KG

Boehringer Ingelheim Deutschland GMBH

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica GMBH

Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH

Boehringer Ingelheim Verwaltungs GMBH Boehringer Ingelheim Auslandsbeteiligungs GMBH



There are no further disclosures required to be made in respect of the appointment under AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

