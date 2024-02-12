Fairmont Jaipur Unveils Unforgettable Valentine's Day Experiences

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) February 2024 - Fairmont Jaipur, the epitome of regal elegance, invites couples to celebrate the season of love with an unforgettable Valentine's Day getaway. Nestled against the backdrop of the majestic Aravalli hills, Fairmont Jaipur offers an enchanting escape for couples seeking a romantic retreat, with culinary delights, rejuvenating experiences, and romantic dÃ©cor to take your breath away.



Culinary Escapes:



Unique Dining Experience: Elevate your Valentine's Day celebration with a candlelit dinner at the Imperial Terrace, offering scenic views of the Aravalli hills. The dÃ©cor, chosen with a romantic indulgence in mind, sets the perfect stage for a meal with your loved one. Indulge in a four-course meal paired with champagne, served by a dedicated server amidst the enchanting ambiance.



Koi Fishpond: For a truly magical experience, dine by the Koi Fishpond, where candlelit dÃ©cor and tranquil waters set the stage for an intimate dining affair. The setting is nothing short of magical, coupled with a four-course meal designed to tantalize your taste buds, complemented by the choice of either a bottle of house wine or sparkling wine. To ensure a seamless and personalized experience, a dedicated server is at your service, catering to your every need. Reconnect, savor, and create unforgettable memories as you indulge in this intimate and luxurious dining affair by the Koi Fishpond.



Zia: At Fairmont Jaipur, culinary excellence intertwines with romance at Zia, the barbecue restaurant. Inspired by Mughal grilling traditions and American barbecue flavors, Zia promises a unique dining experience amid lush citrus gardens. Beneath the gleaming moonlight, couples are treated to a magical ambiance with warm table settings, mystical lantern dÃ©cor and live music, creating unforgettable moments infused with history and culture.



Rejuvenating Spa Experiences:



Fairmont Jaipur beckons couples to immerse themselves in luxurious spa experiences at Ruhab Spa, a sanctuary of tranquillity with the magic of love and reconnection in the air. Drawing on centuries of Ayurvedic wisdom and contemporary wellness practices, Ruhab Spa offers a diverse range of rejuvenating treatments. These personalized therapies, tailored to each guest's Zodiac Sign, derive inspiration from ancient Vedas and healing traditions. The Horo Spa treatments harmoniously blend ancient wisdom with modern luxury, aligning with Ayurvedic principles to balance the body's four elements. Perfectly complementing a romantic getaway, standout features include the Hammam bathtub, offering a serene retreat within the confines of your room.





About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani dÃ©cor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture, Zarin, the spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. Fairmont Jaipur, a pinnacle of hospitality, proudly holds accolades such as MICE Conference Expo and Awards 2023 for Best Wedding and MICE Hotel, WOW Awards for Best Venue for Big Fat Weddings, and ET MICE & Tourism Awards 2023 as Wedding Hotel of the Year. ZOYA secured the Best Weekend Culinary Experience at Travel & Leisure Delicious Dining Awards 2023. The property's environmental commitment earned Today's Traveller 2023's Best Luxury Environmentally Responsible Hotel in Jaipur. Recognized in the Top 5 Hotels for MICE & Weddings and Top 5 GMs at the Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards 2023, Fairmont Jaipur is celebrated as the Wedding Hotel of the Year at Gourmet Luxe 2023.





