World Government Summit 2024 Commences In Dubai

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Feb. 12 (Petra) - The World Governments Summit 2024 kicked off in Dubai on Monday morning, drawing the participation of 25 countries, including Jordan, alongside over 85 international and regional organizations, as well as global institutions.Approximately 120 government delegations joined the event, which welcomed around 4,000 attendees.Over the course of three days, the summit will unveil 25 strategic reports developed in collaboration with knowledge partners from esteemed think tanks, academic institutions, and research organizations. These reports aim to analyze global trends across various sectors and propose actionable government strategies.Comprising 15 global forums, the summit focuses on devising strategies and future plans in key sectors critical to humanity. It is co-organized with several international organizations, leading technological institutions, and prominent companies, as well as entities dedicated to innovating solutions for the challenges facing societies worldwide.Facilitating global discussions and dialogues, the summit aims to forecast the evolution of future governments. These dialogues encompass roundtable meetings that convene leaders from countries, government officials, representatives of international organizations, thought leaders, and private sector stakeholders.The objective is to foster international cooperation, identify innovative solutions to upcoming challenges, anticipate significant opportunities, and inspire the next generation of governance.High-level ministerial meetings are scheduled throughout the summit, including sessions focusing on sustainable development, the characteristics of future governments, and discussions among Arab finance ministers.Additionally, there will be a consultative meeting with labor ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and a gathering of energy ministers to deliberate on the future of hydrogen energy.