The FREEN-20 Wind Turbine: A New Standard In Renewable Energy

FREEN Introduces Its Flagship Wind Turbine Model, Merging Innovation, Eco-Friendliness, and High Efficiency.

KOHTLA-JÄRVE, IDA-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FREEN , Estonia's leading manufacturer of small wind turbines, announces the launch of its newest wind turbine - the FREEN-20 . This vertical-axis model sets new benchmarks in efficiency, affordability, and sustainability in wind energy utilization.Key Advantages and Characteristics of FREEN-20:Benefits of FREEN-20:Energy Efficiency: With the highest energy conversion rate for vertical wind turbines, FREEN-20 ensures maximum energy production under any wind conditions.Price: We offer one of the lowest costs per kilowatt, making clean energy accessible to a wide range of consumers.Eco-Friendly Design: Minimizing environmental impact and wildlife, along with the ability for easy dismantling and relocation.Technological Superiority: SCADA system for optimal control and monitoring, enabling high work efficiency.Technical Specifications:Power: 20 kW.Wind Class: IEC III, IV for various meteorological conditions.Noise Level: 45 dB at a distance of 100 meters.Dimensions: Height 24.7 meters, weight 5000 kg.Lifespan: Designed for 20 years of operation.Innovative Installation and Operation:The installation and operation of the FREEN-20 wind turbine are distinguished by simplicity and convenience. Our product comes with an innovative foundation that requires no earthworks. This significantly reduces installation time and avoids the need for construction permits, simplifying the process for our clients. The pre-manufactured foundation is specially designed for installation on any prepared surface, including soil, asphalt, or stone, making FREEN-20 an ideal choice for various locations. Moreover, this approach minimizes environmental impact and ensures ease of turbine relocation if necessary.With the launch of FREEN-20, FREEN reaffirms its commitment to innovation and sustainable development, offering the market not just a product but a comprehensive solution for transitioning to clean energy.

