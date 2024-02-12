Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2024-2032.

Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology is a transforming technique used for amplifying DNA or RNA sequences at a constant temperature, unlike the traditional. It is gaining significant attention in the field of diagnostics, especially for the detection of infectious pathogens using nucleic acids as biomarkers. It offers simplicity, speed, and cost-effectiveness, making it suitable for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, particularly in resource-limited settings. These methods include loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA), strand displacement amplification (SDA), rolling circle amplification (RCA), and recombinase polymerase amplification (RPA). Additionally, it has several advantages, such as miniaturized sensors, in situ diagnosis, and compatibility with the World Health Organization's ASSURED criteria, making them highly valuable for rapid and accurate molecular diagnostics.



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Trends and Drivers:

The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for rapid and accurate molecular diagnostics. Isothermal amplification methods offer substantial advantages over traditional PCR, such as the ability to amplify nucleic acids at a constant temperature, eliminating the need for expensive thermal cyclers and complex laboratory setups, making it attractive in developing countries with limited resources and infrastructure for sophisticated molecular diagnostics. Moreover, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections, is driving the demand for efficient and accessible diagnostic tools, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Also, isothermal nucleic acid amplification methods have shown great potential in the detection of infectious pathogens, enabling timely and accurate diagnosis and augmenting market growth. These methods are highly sensitive and specific, allowing for the detection of low-copy number targets with minimal false-positive or false-negative results. Along with this, the ability to perform rapid on-site diagnostics using isothermal amplification technology enhances patient management, infection control, and disease surveillance, propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and precision diagnostics is escalating the demand for advanced molecular technologies, enabling the detection of specific genetic variations or mutations associated with various diseases and creating a positive market outlook.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Instruments Reagents

Reagents hold the majority of theglobal isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market sharedue to their increasing use in therapeutics.

Breakup by Technology:



Helicase-Dependent Amplification (HDA)

Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)

Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification (NASBA)

Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA) Others

TMA accounts for the majority of the total market share as it allows a clinical laboratory to perform nucleic acid test (NAT) assays for blood screening with fewer steps and less processing time.

Breakup by Application:



Infectious Disease Diagnosis



Hepatitis



CT/NG



HIV



Influenza

Others

Blood Screening Others

Infectious disease diagnosis currently dominates the market due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe.

Breakup by End-User:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories Others

Hospitals presently dominate the market due to the increasing number of hospitals and significant development in the healthcare industry.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Abbott Laboratories

bioMérieux SA

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

OptiGene Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tecan Trading AG Ustar Biotechnologies Ltd.

