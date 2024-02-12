Glamsy Boutique Dazzles Dubai With Elegant Dresses And Abayas At Lailat Khair Bazaar

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: Get ready to elevate your wardrobe with a touch of exquisite glamour! Glamsy Boutique, the Abu Dhabi-based online fashion haven renowned for its stunning evening dresses, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Lailat Khair Bazaar in Dubai. For the first time, Dubai residents will have the exclusive opportunity to explore and shop Glamsy's captivating collection firsthand, experiencing the brand's unique blend of style and sophistication.

On February 17, 2024 , Glamsy Boutique will set up a vibrant booth at Lailat Khair Bazaar, immersing visitors in a world of breathtaking fashion. The brand's curated selection of evening dresses promises to steal the spotlight, featuring an array of designs to suit every taste and occasion. From flowing gowns accentuated with shimmering embellishments to sleek silhouettes exuding timeless elegance, each dress is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and guaranteed to turn heads.

Gearing up for the holy month of Ramadan, Glamsy Boutique will also showcase its exquisite collection of Abayas. Known for their graceful cuts and luxurious fabrics, these Abayas seamlessly blend tradition with modern sensibilities, offering a touch of contemporary flair without compromising on modesty. Whether seeking a statement piece for celebratory gatherings or a timeless everyday Abaya, Glamsy's collection caters to every need.

Since launching in 2022, despite being based in Abu Dhabi, a majority of our sales have been shipped to Dubai and the northern Emirates,” says Al Shaimaa Diab, founder of Glamsy Boutique.“Our participation in Lailat Khair Bazaar gives us a fantastic opportunity to connect with Dubai residents in person, allowing them to explore our products, experience the quality firsthand, and discover the Glamsy brand for themselves. We're particularly excited to introduce our stunning Abaya collection for Ramadan 2024, offering a diverse range of elegant and stylish designs perfect for the holy month.”

Lailat Khair Bazaar promises a curated collection of decoration, homeware, accessories, abayas, Ramadan treats, and more to prepare you for the holy month. Glamsy Boutique's participation adds a touch of glamor to the already diverse offerings, providing the event visitors with a chance to discover and experience the Glamsy boutique's elegant collection.

Visit Glamsy Boutique at Lailat Khair Bazaar and find your perfect outfit for any occasion!

Lailat Khair Bazaar will take place on February 17th, 2024 at Dubai – Al Barsha, 32B street, Villa 43.

About Glamsy Boutique:

Glamsy Boutique is an online fashion destination based in Abu Dhabi, offering a carefully curated selection of evening dresses and Ramadan Abayas. The brand is known for its commitment to quality, impeccable design, and a touch of dazzling glamor. Visit and Glamsy instagram page to explore the full collection and experience Glamsy's signature style.

About Laliat Khair Bazar by NAQSH:

The second edition of Lailat Khair Bazaar will be held on February 17th, 2024, at Dubai – Al Barsha, 32B street, Villa 43. This event, founded by Hadeel Qarout and committed to uplifting fellow women entrepreneurs, offers a curated collection of decorations, homeware, accessories, Ramadan treats, and more, providing the perfect way to prepare for the holy month.