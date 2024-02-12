Chelating Agents Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Chelating Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global chelating agents market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032.

Chelating agents are compounds with a unique ability to form complex structures, known as chelates, with metal ions. These agents are essential in various industries, including agriculture, water treatment, and healthcare. The term“chelate” itself is derived from the Greek word“chele,” which means claw, aptly describing how chelating agents tightly bind to metal ions, much like a claw gripping an object. One of the primary functions of chelating agents is to control and mitigate the adverse effects of metal ions, particularly those that can lead to corrosion, scale formation, or the degradation of various materials and products. In agriculture, they play a crucial role in improving nutrient availability to plants by sequestering metal ions in the soil, making them accessible to crops. Chelating agents also find extensive use in the formulation of detergents and cleaning products, where they enhance the effectiveness of removing metal-based stains and hard water deposits.



For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chelating-agents-market/requestsample

Chelating Agents Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary drivers of the chelating agents market is the overall growth of industrial sectors, particularly in emerging economies. Industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage rely on chelating agents for various purposes, including metal ion control and product quality improvement. Additionally, increasing awareness of environmental issues, such as water pollution and soil contamination, has led to a greater demand for chelating agents. These compounds play a crucial role in water treatment, helping to remove heavy metals and mitigate environmental damage. Other than this, modern agriculture practices are increasingly adopting chelating agents to enhance nutrient availability in soils. The need to optimize crop yields and improve nutrient uptake drives the market for chelating agents in the agriculture sector. Besides this, the cleaning and detergent industry relies on chelating agents to improve the performance of cleaning products, especially in hard water areas. As urbanization continues, the demand for cleaning products grows, bolstering the market for chelating agents. In line with this, ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of more efficient and eco-friendly chelating agents. This has attracted industries looking for sustainable solutions, further boosting market growth.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA)

Sodium Gluconate

Organophosphonate Others

Breakup by Application:



Pulp and Paper

Household and Industrial Cleaning

Water Treatment

Agrochemicals

Personal Care Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Akzo Nobel NV

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj The DOW Chemical Company

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163