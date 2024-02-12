Health Minister Discusses Bilateral Relations With Chadian Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, met yesterday with H E Dr. Abdelmadjid Abderahim, Minister of Public Health and Prevention of the Republic of Chad, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, discussions were held on the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in the field of health.
MENAFN12022024000063011010ID1107839749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.