Doctor Claims Dementia Symptoms In Biden

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President Joseph Biden is indeed showing signs of age-related
dementia, Azernews reports, citing Marty Makari,
Johns Hopkins University professor and surgeon, telling in an
interview with Fox News.
"Cognitive decline is happening before our eyes. Compared to
five years ago, there is a very noticeable difference in the way we
operate today. It's really sad," he said.
The doctor noted that everyone can forget or make mistakes from
time to time, but in Biden's case, rapidly increasing memory loss
and speech delay are noticeable.
According to Macari, Americans have every reason to be concerned
about Biden's participation in the presidential race. He believes
that the American leader's current situation is unlikely to
stabilize and normalize.
On February 9, after Robert Hore, the special prosecutor
revealed that the 81-year-old US President Joseph Biden could not
remember the main facts about his life and career, Ronny Jackson,
the doctor of former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said
that if the American leader intends to run for the presidency of
the Democratic Party, he should pass the mental ability test
first.
The doctor did not make a diagnosis, but admitted that Biden has
age-related cognitive problems: he slurs his speech, forgets where
he is, and cannot remember names.
MENAFN12022024000195011045ID1107839515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.