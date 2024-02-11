ROBERT KRAFT's FOUNDATION TO COMBAT ANTISEMISTIM DEBUT's FIRST-EVER SUPER BOWL AD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The :30 ad, "Silence," featuring Dr. Clarence B. Jones, centered around the concept that all hate thrives on the silence of others

FOXBORO, Mass., Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) debuted its first-ever Super Bowl ad

featuring Dr. Clarence B. Jones. The ad aired in the first half of the country's most visible platform, Super Bowl LVIII. In the commercial, Dr. Jones, who served as legal counsel, strategic advisor, and draft speechwriter for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., implores all Americans to use their voices to stand up against all hate, at a time in which it is drastically rising across the country – with 3,291 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reported to-date since last fall.1

“Silence” from Robert Kraft's The Foundation To Combat Antisemitism

Dr. Clarence B. Jones is a longtime leader in the fight against hate.

FCAS encourages all Americans to #StandUpToJewishHate by using the blue square emoji as a unifying symbol of support.

Jewish hate is up 388% in the United States. Take action today and stand up to hate.

The emotive, thirty second ad begins with Dr. Jones imaging what he might write for his friend Dr. King today in the face of rising antisemitism and hate toward people due to religion or race. The ad then depicts hateful images ranging from graffiti of swastikas to hate- filled social media searches as Dr. Jones reminds viewers all hate thrives on silence.

A candle is shown being blown out to represent when our voices are silenced hatred thrives, before positive examples of Americans being upstanders and standing up to hatred inspire all Americans to do the same.

The commercial centers around the powerful concept that all hate thrives on the silence of others and puts Jewish hate in conversation with other forms of hate. It supports FCAS' mission to inspire Americans of all backgrounds to be vocal upstanders for the Jewish community and to stand up against all forms of hate and continues the Stand Up to Jewish Hate campaign – prominently featuring the Blue Square which launched in March of 2023 as a symbol of solidarity and unity for standing up to Jewish hate and all hate.

"We are proud to debut this Super Bowl ad featuring the powerful voice of Dr. Clarence Jones at a time in which we need to follow his example and carry on the legacy or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. more than ever by building bridges and standing arm in arm to combat hate," said Robert K. Kraft, Founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. "'Silence' is a call to action, urging viewers to stand up against all hate, embrace unity, and champion justice. In a world often divided, our goal is to let this Super Bowl ad serve as a message to millions of Americans, sparking conversations and inspiring meaningful change long after the final whistle blows."



"Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a catalyst for change who envisioned fair equity and treatment for all. The journey for equity still continues. As we are all interconnected, we all have a social responsibility to use our voices and platforms to combat all of the isms including racism and antisemitism. Therefore, it is an honor to partner with FCAS and be featured in the 'Silence' ad campaign in the hopes that the commercial will encourage viewers to research and feel empowered to volunteer their time and talent to affect change locally and abroad," said Dr. Clarence B. Jones. "It is always timely and urgent to advocate for justice and civil rights for all. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would say, "The time is always right, to do right."

"Silence," aims to help bridge the gap we are seeing between the Black and Jewish communities, especially among younger Americans who don't know the proud history of this alliance.

About The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism



Robert K. Kraft

founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 to help address the rising hate against Jews in

the United States

and the existential threat it poses to Jewish people. The Foundation is focused on winning the hearts and minds of non-Jews through powerful, positive messaging and partnerships, motivating and equipping them to be defenders and upstanders for Jews as they continue to face antisemitism. FCAS' work includes understanding and responding to antisemitic messages and hate speech posted online and sharing the story of the Jewish people and the threats they face today to drive awareness and solidarity amongst all audiences, especially non-Jews.



Different from historical strategies to fight antisemitism, The Foundation and Kraft Family use innovative approaches to analyze and respond to the new reality of antisemitism and hate against Jewish people. The Foundation's key areas of focus include: raising awareness of antisemitism, monitoring and analyzing trends in antisemitism and hate on social media, engaging individuals to build familiarity, empathy and understanding toward Jews, and celebrating Jewish identity.

