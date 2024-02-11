US senator criticizes Ukraine assistance for four consecutive hours

(MENAFN) In a notable four-hour address on the floor of Congress, United States Republican Senator Mike Lee vehemently criticized a proposed funding bill aimed at providing additional assistance to Ukraine. Senator Lee argued that the bill falls short in addressing pressing domestic issues faced by the United States, diverting much-needed attention and resources away from mounting problems at home.



The Biden administration has been actively seeking increased funding for Ukraine amid growing concerns in the West about the country's ability to fend off Russian attacks due to insufficient assistance. However, Republicans in Congress, including Senator Lee, have been hesitant to endorse the proposed funding, contending that it does not adequately address the crisis unfolding at America's southern border.



President Joe Biden, in response to the reluctance from the GOP, accused them of potentially sabotaging a compromise bill, attributing their resistance to the influence of former President Donald Trump. Biden claimed that Trump views the issue as politically unfavorable for him and is attempting to weaponize it instead of seeking a resolution.



During his lengthy Senate floor speech on Saturday, Senator Lee asserted that sending billions of dollars to Ukraine while the United States grapples with border-related challenges amounts to a betrayal by the government. He highlighted the urgency of addressing domestic issues before allocating resources abroad.



Senator Lee also took aim at what he referred to as the "tragic dominance" of the military-industrial complex, accusing it of collaborating with politicians in Washington to prioritize profit over the well-being, freedom, and honor of the American people. He criticized the complex for allegedly profiting from bloodshed and called for a reevaluation of the country's priorities in the face of both domestic and international challenges.



The senator's impassioned speech underscores the ongoing debate within Congress about the allocation of resources, with a particular focus on balancing international commitments, such as aid to Ukraine, with addressing pressing issues within the United States. The tension between party lines and differing perspectives on national priorities is shaping the discourse surrounding the proposed funding bill and its potential implications for both domestic and foreign policy.





MENAFN11022024000045015687ID1107837950