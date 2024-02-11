DGA 2024: Judd Apatow Roasts Biden And Trump In His Monologue

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Director-producer-writer Judd Apatow welcomed the nominees and guests to the 76th DGA Awards, as he greeted the audience joking:“I'm your host Bradley Cooper in an even more beguiling Jewish nose.”

Apatow opened up with a zinger drafting off the DGA's history of never striking against the studios, reports Variety.

He noted that his agents told him to hold out for more money for his fifth time as host of the ceremony. He said:“But in the spirit of the DGA I accepted their first offer.”

Taking aim at the current political landscape, Apatow addressed the crowd stating:“I swear to God if this is the only time you vote this year, you can all go f*** yourselves.”

As per Variety, he noted the age of the likely nominees for the presidential election, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The race is going to be between“a guy old enough to have met Hitler and a guy who wishes he had.”

Dedicating the night to the“legendary” Norman Lear, who recently died at 101, Apatow swore not to rest until he“found his killer.” The official master of ceremonies then turned his attention to other award show hosts,“I'd like to thank Jo Koy for lowering the bar for me. I'd like to thank the Directors Guild who had the courage to hire a white Jewish man to host this ceremony.”

Taking stock of the past year in the entertainment industry, Apatow mused about what the business learned from the double-strike year. He said,“Fran Drescher is the voice of reason and unfortunately that's what reason sounds like.”

Later on in the ceremony Apatow lamented the decline in viewership for award shows and the fact that the DGA ceremony is still not televised. He blamed it in part on celebrities being so exposed via social media.

He said:“We all need to agree to not be out there so much. So we only see you on the awards. Marty, no more TikTok, no more dancing. You need to be mysterious again. Chris Nolan, no more Only Fans accounts. I enjoy it but I can live without it.”

Last year Apatow skewered 'Top Gun: Maverick' star Tom Cruise, calling the actor's famous acrobatic stunt work,“an ad for scientology.”

